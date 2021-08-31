Mandatory vaccination policy announced for Baltimore city employees

City of Baltimore employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing in order to report to work.

The new police announced Tuesday by Mayor Brandon Scott goes into effect on Oct. 18.

“Protecting the health of our workforce, residents, and their loved ones is my top priority. As we continue to navigate this pandemic — all while working to restore critical in-person access and assistance for Baltimoreans — the steps we take today to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant could not be more important,” Scott said in a statement. “I thank our city employees for continuing to provide high quality service during these unprecedented times, and look forward to working hand-in-hand with our health department to work towards vaccinating everyone who is not currently vaccinated.”

Scott’s announcement makes the city the latest to impose a mandatory vaccination or test policy, following Anne Arundel County, a number of local school systems as well as hospitals, nursing homes and congregate facilities operated by the state.

The new policy comes as the city begins to reopen to some in-person services. Masks are already required to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.

But cases of COVID-19 continue to climb to levels higher than the same time a year ago, driven by the the Delta variant and the vulnerability to infection of those who are unvaccinated.

Baltimore and 21 of the state’s 24 major political subdivisions are considered areas of high transmission for the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two other counties — Kent and Talbot — are above the agency’s threshold for substantial transmission.

City official estimate that unvaccinated persons accounted for more than 94% of all cases and 95% of all COVID-related deaths since January.

The new city policy will apply to all employees, including part-time, contractual and probationary employees as well as the police and fire departments.

Employees and their families who need to be vaccinated can get the shot at one of 10 city-sponsored vaccination clinics scheduled for the fall. The city will also hold testing clinics offering free testing at some city facilities.