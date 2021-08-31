Randy Altschuler

CEO

Xometry

In 2013, Randy Altschuler co-founded Gaithersburg-based Xometry, a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. A graduate of Princeton and Harvard universities, he serves on the boards of the Maryland Tech Council and Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland. He previously co-founded and served in executive roles at CloudBlue Technologies Inc. and Office Tiger, a Business Process Outsourcing company.

What has been your organization’s most meaningful accomplishment in the past year?

In June 2021, Xometry launched its initial public offering on Nasdaq under the ticker “XMTR.” The IPO priced at $44, which was above the $38 to $42 price range, and the shares soared nearly 100% on the first day of trading. Out of 18 companies going public that same week, Xometry was one of the standout IPOs. Going public was and is an incredible achievement for Xometry. Today, we are the largest on-demand manufacturing marketplace by revenue. We have connected buyers including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 with nearly 5,000 unique sellers, and manufacturers, of all sizes.

What is the most significant challenge facing Maryland manufacturers?

Manufacturing is in the early stages of digitization. Until now, change has been very methodical and measured. Buyers of manufacturing processes have a highly fragmented and regionalized base of sellers that are prone to supply chain disruptions and are difficult to efficiently manage. Opaque pricing structures, long lead times and a lack of quality controls contribute to a procurement process that is inefficient and unreliable. Sellers want consistent demand. Buyers want consistent supply. Both exist, but both have difficulty finding each other.