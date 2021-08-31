Susan Ganz

CEO & Chairman

Lion Brothers

Susan Ganz is the CEO and chairman of Lion Brothers, a designer and manufacturer of apparel brand identity systems to a wide variety of sports teams, organizations like the Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, the fashion industry and retail.

Over the course of her 25 years in leadership, Ganz has transformed Lion Brothers from one of the nation’s first embroidery companies into a leading material science and innovation company within the global apparel industry.

Ganz also serves as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve of Baltimore, and the vice chair of Maryland’s Regional Manufacturing Institute. She’s also on the Board of Visitors of Towson University and is a trustee of St. Timothy’s School and a Director of Sustainable Health Enterprises in Rwanda.

She earned an MBA in finance and multinational management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. in economics from the University of Florida.

Aside from navigating a complex retail environment during the pandemic, Lion Brothers accelerated research and development and now has new digital production platforms to bring to market.

Looking ahead, Ganz said, Maryland’s manufacturing industry faces a couple of hills to climb, including “… a very limited manufacturing ecosystem, a population that thinks of manufacturing as a legacy industry, when in fact, with new technologies it is more relevant than ever and contributes disproportionately to our state’s tax base, and a very limited workforce trained to support tomorrow’s technologies. Lion is living proof that in spite of all of these, those that can adapt and innovate can thrive.”