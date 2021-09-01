Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2021

Kennedy Krieger Institute, an internationally renowned organization with the mission of improving the lives of children, adolescents and adults with disorders and injuries of the nervous system, appointed to its board of directors Andrew H. Segal, MD, founder, CEO and physician-in-chief of Focus Diagnostic Medicine. Segal founded a biotechnology company that developed immunotherapies for cancer, chronic ...

