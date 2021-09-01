Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hogan, Franchot again express ire over schools lacking air conditioning (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 1, 2021

Two of Maryland's top elected officials Wednesday expressed renewed frustration with a lack of air conditioning in some schools.  Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot expressed irritation over the closure of several dozen schools in Baltimore city because of heat. "It’s unbelievable to me that this is still happening after the comptroller and I ...

