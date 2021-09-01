Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. high court opens term, will hear sniper, student school board member cases (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 1, 2021

Maryland’s top court opened its 2021-2022 session Wednesday, a term in which it will take up the appeal of a Beltway sniper in considering whether the state constitution permits violent juvenile offenders ever to be sentenced to life without parole. The Court of Appeals will also weigh whether counties violate the Maryland Constitution by having a ...

