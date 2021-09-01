Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Rep. Jamie Raskin’s book ‘Unthinkable’ coming out Jan. 4 (access required)

By: Associated Press Hillel Italie September 1, 2021

NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland is working on a memoir in which he will reflect on the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol and the tragedy he suffered a week earlier when his 25-year-old son Tommy killed himself. The book is called “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” which ...

