CRAIG RUSSELL WILLIAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 2, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Other crimes Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Craig Russell Williams, appellant, was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, and use of a handgun in the commission ...

