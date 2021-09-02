Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DONALD EDWARD TATE v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 2, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Bad acts Convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County of distribution of cocaine and related offenses, Donald Edward Tate, appellant, presents for our review two questions: whether the court “allow[ed] inadmissible hearsay into evidence,” and whether the court “allow[ed] inadmissible and prejudicial ‘other crimes’ ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo