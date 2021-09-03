Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore allots $4M for Affordable Housing Trust Fund (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2021

Baltimore is making available $4 million for single-family home assistance in Community Land Trusts through its affordable Housing Trust Fund.

