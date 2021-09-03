Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, shown on Jan. 6, 2021, during the Capitol riot in Washington, pleaded guilty on Sept. 3, 2021, to a felony obstruction charge. He carried a flagpole topped with a spear into the insurrection, yelled into a bullhorn as officers tried to control the crowd, posed for photos on the Senate dais and wrote a note to then-Vice President Mike Pence that prosecutors have said was threatening. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Capitol riot: Arizona man known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty to felony (access required)

By: Associated Press Jacques Billeaud September 3, 2021

An Arizona man who sported face paint and a furry hat with horns when he joined the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty to a felony.

