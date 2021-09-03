Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick appears for a arraignment at Dedham District Court on Sept. 3, 2021, in Dedham, Massachusetts. McCarrick has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick appears for a arraignment at Dedham District Court on Sept. 3, 2021, in Dedham, Massachusetts. McCarrick has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty in sex assault (access required)

By: Associated Press Alanna Durkin Richer September 3, 2021

Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy nearly 50 years ago.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo