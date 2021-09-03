Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

PG to distribute grants up to $15,000 to companies hiring county residents (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter September 3, 2021

In the hopes of helping its residents recover economically from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince George’s County’s economic development agency is giving companies incentives to hire the county’s residents to the tune of up to $15,000 per employee.  Employ Prince George's, the county agency, is offering the Rapid Re-Employment Grants Initiative, a scaled-up version ...

