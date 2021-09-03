Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Stuart E. Williams | Law offices of Stuart E. Williams (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2021

Family law attorney Stuart E. Williams, Esq., received the 2021 Eamonn J. Gordon Memorial Pro Bono Award for his service to the Harford County Bar Foundation. This award recognizes and honors those Harford County attorneys who best exemplify Eamonn J. Gordon’s legacy of “equal justice for all.” Williams is an experienced attorney and litigator. Since becoming a ...

