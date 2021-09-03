What we learned from Judge Barbera

This week, Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, the first female chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals, will retire from the bench. Her legacy will be partially defined by her dual roles of chief judge and chief administrator.

As a jurist, Barbera was deeply committed to precedent and the rule of law. She authored landmark decisions in administrative law, criminal procedure, and various civil matters. She is a rigorous legal scholar committed to clear and succinct legal pronouncements.

As an administrator, she instituted changes that made the judiciary more efficient and accessible. For example, she required the Court of Appeals to issue decisions in all cases argued in a given term by the end of that term. Cases that once lingered for years now last no more than one. She also broadened the role of the Maryland Self-Help Centers and spearheaded vital bail reforms.

Her greatest test occurred this last year, when she managed court access during the pandemic. She handled this unprecedented task with grace and equanimity, maintaining access to justice while also protecting the safety of all involved in the judicial system.

Her legacy will also be defined by the former law clerks she mentored. We are some of those former clerks, and here is what we learned from her:

Barry Dalin: The most important lesson Chief Judge Barbera taught me was about life outside the profession. She showed me that family is a gift we must cherish and prioritize. When my wife unexpectedly needed surgery during the beginning of my clerkship, Chief Judge Barbera insisted that I take as much time as I needed to care for my wife. In a world filled with apathy, she taught me about empathy, and how to understand the perspectives of all involved in a given situation.

Emily Rachlin: I had the pleasure of clerking for Judge Barbera after I graduated from law school in 2006. While the clerkship was certainly a rewarding and invaluable experience, what I will always be most grateful for is Judge Barbera’s mentorship and friendship after my clerkship and throughout my career. Judge Barbera truly values her clerks as people, and I always knew if I emailed her she would immediately write back, and get lunch on the calendar.

During those lunches, we talked about everything, from my family and personal life, to my career and current events. (One particular lunch I will always remember is when my then 2-year old daughter ordered the judge back to her chambers!) She is so down to earth and genuine, that I did not think of her as just the chief judge, but truly someone whom I could talk to. When she asks about my life, I know she truly cares, and it is the person who she is and has been to me over the years that I treasure. And that is how I know that even though her extraordinary career is coming to a close, she will continue to be a special person in my life.

Rollo Baker: What I remember most is Chief Judge Barbera’s genuine passion and excitement for her work. She scrutinized every sentence, every legal cite, every argument in every opinion. Great leaders inspire by example; that’s how Chief Judge Barbera ran her chambers. Because she demanded perfection of herself, you wanted to make sure your work was perfect for her.

I often find myself asking whether my work lives up to the judge’s standards. Although it was only a one-year clerkship, Chief Judge Barbera has been my mentor for life and I always look forward to our catch-ups on life, family, and law.

Leah Montesano: It was an incredible honor to clerk for Judge Barbera, and I can’t imagine a better way to have begun my legal career. Judge Barbera is truly a teacher, and when my clerkship first started, the drafts I wrote were returned to me with her handwritten edits strewn in pencil across the pages – between the lines, in the margins, and often spilling over onto the back. By the end of my two-year clerkship, the edits remained but there were far fewer. I had learned so much from Judge Barbera about how to critically assess and respond to legal arguments, evaluate case law, and organize opinions.

Additionally, Judge Barbera’s writing style has a certain “flow” that makes her written opinions easier to understand and accessible to all readers, not just those within the legal profession. We have all benefited from having a great legal mind leading our judiciary and serving the citizens of our state with integrity, intelligence, and compassion.

We are better off for our time in her chambers, and Marylanders are better off for her time on the bench. The future of the legal profession is bright because of her work.

Rollo Baker, a partner at Quinn Emanuel in New York, clerked for Barbera from 2010-2011. Leah Montesano, vice president of litigation at Discovery, Inc., clerked for Barbera from 2005 to 2007. Emily Rachlin, assistant general counsel for Montgomery County Public Schools, clerked for Barbera from 2006-2007. Barry Dalin, a staff atttorney at a public interest organization in Maryland, clerked for Barbera from 2018-2019.