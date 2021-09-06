Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hopkins, city partnership may be glimpse of future of community health (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter September 6, 2021

Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins’ global health arm, has been training nurses, midwives and other community health workers across the developing world for decades. But as the COVID-19 pandemic created an urgent need for increased community health initiatives throughout the United States, Jhpiego did something it had never done before — it brought its public health programming home to Baltimore. Jhpiego, which stands for ...

