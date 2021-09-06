Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Tyson, Md.’s Perdue to pay $35M to settle with chicken farmers (access required)

By: Associated Press Josh Funk September 6, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. — Two of the industry's biggest poultry companies have agreed to pay nearly $35 million to settle a lawsuit that accused them and several other firms of conspiring to dominate the industry and fix the prices paid to farmers who raise the chickens. Tyson Foods and Perdue Farms agreed to the settlements last week ...

