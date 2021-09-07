Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff September 7, 2021

Brown, Goldstein & Levy’s Best Lawyers in America are Joe Espo, Andy Freeman, Kobie Flowers, Eve Hill, Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum, Andrew D. Levy, Brooke Lierman, Dana McKee and Joshua Treem. Recognized as Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch are Monica Basche, Chelsea Crawford, Kevin Docherty, Abigail Graber and Anthony May. Additionally, Freeman, Krevor-Weisbaum and Treem were recognized ...

