By: Daily Record Staff September 7, 2021

Lorien Health Services, a family-owned nursing home company and industry innovator, has named Jonathan Ports administrator of its Mays Chapel location. In 2018, Ports joined Lorien as an administrator in training (AIT) at Lorien’s Bel Air location. After obtaining his Nursing Home Administrators (NHA) license, Ports became assistant administrator at Lorien’s Elkridge location. Previously, Ports rose ...

