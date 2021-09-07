Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Clinics in Md. launched to focus on post-COVID recovery (access required)

By: Gina Gallucci-White September 7, 2021

As COVID-19 and delta variant cases continue to rise, a number of clinics have been created in Maryland to exclusively treat patients recovering from the virus. Kennedy Krieger Institute opened its Pediatric Post COVID-19 Rehabilitation Clinic last summer and began seeing patients in the fall and winter. Evolving the clinic model over time to address the ...

