Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick to be attorney general, answers questions from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Texas abortion law: Judge shields some clinics from suits; feds pledge protection (access required)

By: Associated Press Jamie Stengle September 7, 2021

After Texas passed a new law banning most abortions, a judge temporarily shielded some abortion clinics from being sued by an anti-abortion group.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo