Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore Homecoming sets Amplify 2022 date (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2021

Baltimore Homecoming, a nonprofit organization that seeks to engage Baltimore alumni and spark new partnerships, investments and collaborations in the city, Wednesday announced that Amplify 2022, its three-day gathering of Baltimore’s most accomplished natives and alumni, will return May 4-6, 2022. Past co-chairs of the event include “Modern Family” actress Julie Bowen, celebrity cake maker Duff Goldman and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo