Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Herbalife Nutrition to open East Coast distribution center in Hagerstown (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2021

Global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition will open its doors Sept. 20 and begin shipment of its first orders from its newest distribution center in Hagerstown. The new 178,000-square-foot facility will help meet the growing demand for the company’s nutrition products and will service the distribution needs for the Eastern and Northeastern regions of the United States. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo