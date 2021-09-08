Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Klas Government opens new facility in Aberdeen (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2021

Klas Government, a communications solutions company engaged in multiple programs serving the United States Army, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying the official opening of its newest facility, located at The Government and Technology Enterprise (The GATE), a business community situated within Aberdeen Proving Ground in Harford County. The Herndon, Virginia-based company, which maintains international headquarters in ...

