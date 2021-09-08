Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Marriott International announces debt tender offer (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2021

Bethesda-based hotel giant Marriott International, Inc. Wednesday announced its offer to purchase for cash up to $800 million in aggregate principal amount The purpose of the offer and the new notes offering is to manage the maturity profile of Marriott's debt portfolio and extend maturities.  Any notes accepted for purchase in the offer will be retired and ...

