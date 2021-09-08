Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. could add license access to iPhone, Apple Watch soon (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2021

Maryland drivers could soon have the option to load their driver’s license or state ID into the Apple Wallet on iPhones or Apple Watches. Apple announced the tech company is working with Maryland and several states to roll out the ability for their  residents to securely add their driver’s license or state ID to the Apple ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo