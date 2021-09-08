Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SolaREIT closes on $4.2M in land deals with Delaware River Solar (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2021

SolaREIT, a Rockville-based solar real estate investment fund, has executed nine agreements with solar developer Delaware River Solar, involving $4.2 million in solar land transactions, more than 241 acres of land and 25 megawatts (MW) of community solar projects in New York state. SolaREIT, which launched in late 2020, provides financing solutions for solar developers to access capital ...

