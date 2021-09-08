Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

To broaden telehealth services, Md. medical organizations providing internet access (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter September 8, 2021

Jacqueline Stone can recall one of the key moments at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that made her realize the team at the Kennedy Krieger Institute needed to be doing more to ensure that all patients had access to the same, high-quality telehealth care. Stone, Kennedy Krieger’s chief clinical officer, had seen a photo of a physical therapist working with a mother and child over a video call, the physical therapist demonstrating exercises that the child was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo