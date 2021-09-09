Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2021

Continental Realty Corporation has promoted David P. Donato to chief operating officer. Donato, who started with CRC in 2000, has deep experience with a range of asset types. He was formerly senior vice president, multifamily and commercial division. In his expanded scope, Donato will assume direct oversight of CRC’s accounting, information technology, investor relations, human resources and ...

