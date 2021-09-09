Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ex-prosecutor Cassilly defends himself against ethics charges (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 9, 2021

Facing potential disbarment, retired Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly defended himself Thursday before Maryland’s top court against Attorney Grievance Commission allegations that he withheld a potentially exculpatory report from the defense in a decades-old murder case and for misleading a judge about the study’s existence. Cassilly, who was state’s attorney for 36 years, told ...

