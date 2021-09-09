Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2021

St. John Properties Inc. has promoted Lori Rice to executive vice president and chief financial officer. Rice has been with St. John Properties since 2000 and was formerly chief financial officer. Rice will be responsible for the development and execution of financial strategies, planning and forecasting initiatives designed to maintain fiscal stability and long-term growth. This ...

