Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. adds 1,200 drivers with insurance through FineFix program (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2021

A plan to forgive uninsured motorist fines has allowed 1,200 drivers to register their vehicles and obtain auto insurance policies through Maryland Auto Insurance and other carriers. FineFix, a partnership between the Uninsured Division of Maryland Auto Insurance and the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA), was executed in cooperation with the Maryland ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo