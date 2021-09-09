Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Melissa Mullan | Harford Financial Group

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2021

Melissa Mullan, an investment adviser representative and a Retirement Income Certified Professional at Harford Financial Group, has received the Certified Financial Planner certification. The Certified Financial Planner certification is the standard of excellence in financial planning. It is given to professionals who meet rigorous education, training and ethical standards. Recipients are committed to serving their clients' ...

