Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Richard M. Smith | McDaniel College (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2021

McDaniel College has named Richard M. Smith as the college's inaugural associate provost for equity and belonging. Smith, who graduated from McDaniel in 2000, has taught at the college as a sociology professor since 2010. For the past three years, he served as special adviser to the provost. In this new role, Smith provides vision and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo