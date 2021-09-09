Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Annette Brown, 33, an environmental services supervisor at a hospital, stands blocks from her Baltimore apartment on Aug. 14, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the challenges of her job and raising children as a single mother. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
Annette Brown, 33, an environmental services supervisor at a hospital, stands blocks from her Baltimore apartment on Aug. 14, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the challenges of her job and raising children as a single mother. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

Vaccinated front-line workers cope with COVID-19 pandemic’s toll (access required)

By: Associated Press Alexandra Olson and Mae Anderson September 9, 2021

The early months of the coronavirus pandemic shined a spotlight on essential workers. The Associated Press caught up with four workers it profiled last year.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo