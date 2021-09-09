Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Van Gayton and Billy Murphy Jr. | Loyola University Md. (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 9, 2021

The Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice at Loyola University Maryland named Van Gayton, Th.D., D.Min., and Judge William H. “Billy” Murphy, Jr., as the institute’s inaugural senior research fellows. The Karson Institute’s senior research fellows are scholars of national or international acclaim who are researching race, peace, or social justice issues. They will be ...

