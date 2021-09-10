Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

UMMS to implement $15 per hour minimum wage (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 10, 2021

The University of Maryland Medical System announced it will begin paying a new minimum wage of $15 per hour, giving a raise to about 1,500 employees.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo