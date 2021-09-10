Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Associated Press Paul Wiseman September 10, 2021

Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3% last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010.

