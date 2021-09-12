Andrew Fanshaw and Matt Levin | Chesapeake Search Partners

Chesapeake Search Partners hired Andrew Fanshaw and Matt Levin as senior search consultants.

Fanshaw will support driving new business and customer relationships for the full practice areas of sales, marketing, engineering and operations (SMEO). Prior to CSP, Fanshaw was a talent acquisition specialist at Stanton Chase where he primarily focused on executive search. He also held the role of research specialist at MRIGLobalSearch. Fanshaw received a Bachelor of Arts in public relations and mass communications from Towson University.

With more than 14 years of recruiting experience, Levin will work closely with Practice Director Cameron Shinaberry to grow and develop the engineering and operations side of the sales, marketing, engineering and operations (SMEO) practice. Prior to joining the firm, Levin was director, recruitment and talent acquisition at ClearOne Advantage and a corporate recruiting manager at Cowan Systems. He launched his recruiting career at Aerotek where he built his recruiting skills and background for six years. Levin received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Towson University.