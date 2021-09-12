Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Mackenzie Taggart | Edge (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2021

Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm, hired Mackenzie Taggart as a digital strategy marketing associate. She was formerly marketing account manager for the Frazier Insurance Agency. In her new role, Taggart will be part of the in-house team responsible for the creation of marketing and collateral materials including property flyers, site plans and tour books to ...

