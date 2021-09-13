Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Capital Funding Group closes $262.6M in financing for long-term care portfolio (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2021

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group announced Monday the closing of a $262.6 million term loan to support the refinancing of a 29-asset long-term care portfolio.

