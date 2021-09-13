Justin A. Redd | Kramon & Graham

Justin A. Redd, a principal with Kramon & Graham, was elected to the board of directors of The Fund for Educational Excellence.

The Fund for Educational Excellence is a local nonprofit working to ensure that all children in Baltimore City Public Schools experience an effective and equitable education. The fund identifies and advocates for best practices that target important issues to students, teachers, and leaders. Redd joins Kramon & Graham principal Jean E. Lewis, who has been a board member since 2013.

A member of Kramon & Graham’s Commercial Litigation practice, Redd represents clients in complex civil litigation and in criminal investigations and defense. He is one of the leaders of the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee.