Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Leadership Baltimore County names Class of 2022 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2021

Leadership Baltimore County Monday announced the members of the class of 2022 for its program that gathers a diverse cadre of participants who will enhance their leadership effectiveness, learn about the community in which they live and work, and become more civically engaged. Over the next 10 months, the class will create and take part in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo