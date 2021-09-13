Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Leadership Maryland seeks Class of 2022 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2021

Professional development program Leadership Maryland is accepting applications for the Class of 2022. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. Applications are open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo