Learning the secrets of persuasion (access required)

By: Paul Mark Sandler September 13, 2021

Many of us spend significant time in our daily lives attempting to convince others to “see it our way.” Often these efforts are in a courtroom, boardroom, office, or with family and friends. The secret to succeeding in these persuasive endeavors is “classical rhetoric”—the art of selecting the most effective modes of persuasion, refined over centuries ...

