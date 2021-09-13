Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

How Maryland schools fared in U.S. News’ 2022 Best Colleges rankings (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter September 13, 2021

U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges list is one of the mostly widely recognized and widely used tools for comparing colleges in the United States. The 2022 list, released Monday, evaluated 1,400 colleges and universities, including 27 Maryland schools, ranking them based on six categories, each weighed differently — student outcomes (40%), faculty resources ...

