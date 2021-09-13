Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Vineyard Manager Eric Aellen harvests chardonnay grapes in the vineyards of Linganore Winecellars on Aug. 31 in Mount Airy. Planted three years ago, these vines are located at the new block of chardonnay plants and will allow for the winery to make a different style of chardonnay wine that is fermented in stainless steel. (Katina Zentz/The Frederick News-Post via AP)
Vineyard Manager Eric Aellen harvests chardonnay grapes in the vineyards of Linganore Winecellars on Aug. 31 in Mount Airy. Planted three years ago, these vines are located at the new block of chardonnay plants and will allow for the winery to make a different style of chardonnay wine that is fermented in stainless steel. (Katina Zentz/The Frederick News-Post via AP)

Maryland winery workers take to the vines for yearly harvest (access required)

By: Associated Press Katina Zentz, The Frederick News-Post September 13, 2021

Linganore Winecellars is among the Maryland wineries whose workers have taken to the vines for this year’s harvest.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo