By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2021

Finmarc Management Inc. promoted Sean Sullivan to executive vice president. Previously vice president, Sullivan has more than 17 years of diversified business and real estate experience and has worked with the company since 2010. Sullivan is responsible for all acquisition and disposition activities for Finmarc Management throughout the mid-Atlantic region, as well as overseeing the asset management ...

