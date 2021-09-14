Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

2200 14TH STREET INC., et al. v. JEMALS 14TH STREET LUMENS, LLC (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 14, 2021

Contracts -- Breach of lease -- Final judgment rule In January 2019, appellee, Jemal’s 14th Street Lumens, LLC, filed a complaint against 2200 14th Street, Inc., Madieu Williams, and Ruth Williams, appellants, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County raising claims of breach of a lease agreement and failure to honor a personal guaranty. Read the opinion  

