Amazon eyes 125K more hires, $18+ per hour average salary (access required)

By: Associated Press Joseph Pisani and Michelle Chapman September 14, 2021

Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers, and said that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour.

